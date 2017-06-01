Man who romanced women for money arrested, booked in Tarrant County

Derek Alldred gets around. And now, police say the convicted con-man with a long trail of women across the country is in North Texas. (Photo: Hoye, Sarah, WFAA)

THE COLONY, Texas -- A wanted con-man who romanced women out of their money has been arrested and booked into the Tarrant County Jail.

Derek Allred was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for credit card abuse issued out of Collin County, said Kyle Koiner, a spokesman with The Colony Police Department.

According to police, Allred targeted women in California, Arizona, Minnesota and Texas. Authorities say he met his victims through online dating sites and presented himself as a successful lawyer or doctor, among other occupations.

In Minneapolis he was charged with impersonating an officer. He also pleaded no contest to a theft charge out of Arizona but fled the state before he was sentenced.

Monday, The Colony Police Department posted on their Facebook page and asked residents to be on the lookout for Allred.



© 2017 WFAA-TV