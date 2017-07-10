Man who led police to the body of Shavon Randle implicated in her kidnapping

The man who led police to the bodies of Shavon Randle and another man is now implicated in her kidnapping.



Police have charged 21-year-old Desmond Jones with aggravated kidnapping.

Jones has been in the Dallas County jail since July 2, the day he was arrested for failing to report the deaths of Randle and 19-year old Michael Titus.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by WFAA, Jones was allegedly present with Devontae Owens and Laquan Wilkerson when Randle was kidnapped and when Titus was killed in an abandoned Oak Cliff house.

None of the six people charged in connection with Shavon’s disappearance have been charged with the 13-year old girl’s murder.

The arrest affidavit says between July 2 and July 7, Jones repeatedly spoke to investigators and revealed more information about the kidnapping and murders in each interview.

Randle disappeared from a relative's house last week before being found inside the abandoned home a few days later. A man police were searching for, Michael Titus, was also dead in the home.

Documents reveal Randle was kidnapped and held for ransom after the boyfriend of her relative stole narcotics from two men involved.

