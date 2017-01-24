Man who helped build border fence disagrees with proposed 'wall'

U.S.-Mexico border fence (Photo: KENS)

The Trump administration has said it is moving forward with the construction of the promised "border wall," but one man who helped build the first border fence said that no matter what, people will still make it across.

If you want to know if the first border fence works, ask Juan Carlos Castillo.

Juan Carlos helped build the fence along stretches of the U.S.-Mexico border about five years ago while working for Zachry Construction, one of several contractors in the area.

After 670 miles of fencing and $2.4 billion, Juan Carlos and hundreds of other workers, ultimately covered about a third of the southern border.

“It wasn’t easy,” he said. "It was dangerous at times. There were several accidents along the way.”

Despite the setbacks, it was a good job, he said – and the pay? Even better. For about two years, the Brownsville resident said he was making a decent living, working 16-hour shifts seven days a week.

Castillo has lived in this community for 20 years.

He said he knows working on a controversial fence wasn’t popular with the people there.

“I could’ve chosen to not take the job and lose on a $2,000-per week paycheck that would otherwise go to someone else,” he said.

Looking back, Juan Carlos said he takes pride knowing the fence was built to standard.

Steel poles go 14 ft. underground, stand 20 ft. above ground, are reinforced and filled with cement.

Even so, he believes anyone can easily jump over if they tried.

He said his friends challenge each other to jump it in under a minute and believes nothing will stop a Mexican from bypassing President Trump’s proposed wall.

That is why he believes pouring billions of dollars into such a project, is a waste.

If the wall gets the “green light” Castillo admits, he’d gladly accept getting paid to build the big wall.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the project is now being discussed in the appropriations committee that is looking to put together a budget.

