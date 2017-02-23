Man who defended himself found not guilty of attempted capital murder

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas -- Darnell Rogers' capital murder trial was full of drama, from Rogers insisting on representing himself to his father interrupting court and pleading for a judge to rule Rogers incompetent to stand trial.

But on Wednesday, Rogers was found not guilty on one count of attempted capital murder for an incident in which Rogers reportedly shot at Bexar County constables.

1) The verdict is in... Darnell Rogers is found not guilty of attempted capital murder, but guilty of one count of aggravated assault. — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeKENS5) February 22, 2017

Rogers was found guilty on one count of aggravated assault and will stand trial for the same charges against the other constable involved in the incident.

On Tuesday, when the prosecution rested their case, the judge told Rogers that he would be able to make an opening statement and call witnesses, but Rogers declined. The judge pleaded with Rogers to listen to the public defender assigned to the case, but Rogers still declined.

In his closing statement, Rogers pointed out that he was shot in the back. After closing statements, Rogers's defense counsel pleaded one last time for the judge to evaluate Rogers's mental, but the judge denied the motion.

After several hours of deliberation, the jury returned with a not guilty verdict for attempted capital murder and guilty of aggravated assault of a public servant.

(© 2017 KENS)