Man wanted for Milwaukee slayings in July arrested in Texas

Terry A.D. Strickland (Photo: FBI)

EL PASO, Texas -- A man placed on the FBI's list of 10 most-wanted fugitives after authorities said he killed two men in Milwaukee has been arrested in Texas.

The FBI says 24-year-old Terry A.D. Strickland was arrested in El Paso. He was booked Sunday into the El Paso County jail, where records didn't list an attorney for him.

Strickland has been charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

Officials said Strickland was among a group of men arguing in front of a Milwaukee home July 17. Witnesses saw him go inside the house, emerge with a gun and fire into the small crowd. Officials said Strickland then fatally shot a man who was on the ground before fatally shooting another man in the head.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.