Man stabbed multiple times over electrical plug at library, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was stabbed three times after an argument at Central Library Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police said a man in his 30s was on the fifth floor of the library using two electrical power outlets to charge his devices.

A second man, in his 20s, unplugged one of the devices and an argument ensued, according to police.

Police said the younger man stabbed the victim three times, twice in the back and once in the arm.

The suspect and his brother, also in his 20s, are in police custody.

