Man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abusing cousin over span of 10 years

AUSTIN, Texas -- A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually abusing his cousin over a period of 10 years, according to the Travis County district attorney's office.

Michael Deion Trammell abused his cousin, who was four years younger than him, for a span of 10 years "before the families grew apart and the victim was no longer exposed to him," the district attorney's office said in a press release.

On Friday, Trammell was found guilty of one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure. On Monday, a judge sentenced Trammell to 30 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault charge and 10 years for each indecency by exposure charge. The charges will run concurrently.

“We were privileged to work with a talented young woman who was brave enough to confront her perpetrator and family member in court in order that justice be done," the lead prosecutor said. "We are happy to have been able to bring closure to this victim so that she can start a new and promising chapter of her life with the Marines.”

