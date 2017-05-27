Man pleads guilty to stabbing woman 27 times with screwdriver

(Photo: KVUE)

A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to attacking a woman with a screwdriver, according to the Travis County District Attorney's office.

Willie Brady, 40, pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman 27 times with a screwdriver and trying to pressure her into saying she stabbed herself.

Brady did not offer a guilty plea until the victim testified and asked for a recess to "compose herself" because she was feeling emotional. During that time, Brady said he did not want to continue with the trial and would change his plea to guilty.

On Dec. 4, 2014, APD responded to multiple 911 calls reporting that a woman was being beaten and stabbed by a man with a screwdriver at the Motel 6 on I-35 S near Oltorf Street. Responding officers found Brady in the parking lot of the motel and immediately suspected that he was high on PCP. He was subdued with a stun gun.

Officers found the victim hiding in another hotel. She was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge for treatment where they determined that she had been stabbed 27 times in her arm, leg, groin and buttocks.

Officials said that throughout the case, Brady sent family members and friends to pressure the victim into not coming to court and wrote the victim letters telling her to stay away from court or to tell the District Attorney that she had stabbed herself and he had tried to stop her.

"The defendant's decision to plead mid-trial is certainly a testament to the hard work our team put into this case," said lead prosecutor Christy May. "I hope this resolution is the first step in helping the survivor move forward with her life."

