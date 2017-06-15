Man pleads guilty to producing child porn at San Antonio daycare

A former employee at a northwest-side daycare pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography before a U.S. Magistrate judge Wednesday.
Nicholas Andreas Gonzales Malven is accused of producing and distributing child pornography involving the children left in his care at the La Petite Academy day care center in the 6600 block of Spring Time.
Prior to being arrested for the crime in August 2016, Malven did not have a criminal record.
Most of the inappropriate pictures and videos he shared were allegedly taken inside the day care center during bathroom time and nap time, and involved at least two children.
Sentencing is scheduled for September 11, 2017, before Senior United States District Judge David A. Ezra. Malven faces a total of between 15 and 60 years imprisonment, up to Life term of supervised release after serving his prison term, and restitution.
