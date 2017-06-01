Man indicted for capital murder in death of stepdaughter and unborn child

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Grand Jury has indicted 36-year-old Armando Garcia-Ramires in connection to the death of his 15-year-old stepdaughter and her unborn child.

Jennifer Delgado was about 9 months pregnant when she was gunned down in the Spanish Keys Apartments at 1150 Babcock. Delgado was dead before police arrived on scene but they still transported her body to a nearby hospital in an attempt to save her unborn child.

Sadly, those efforts were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead as well.

Authorities found Garcia-Ramires before discovering Delgado's body at a location nearby. He was reportedly suffering from a gunshot wound to the chin, in what authorities believe was an attempt to take his own life after shooting Delgado.

A one-year-old child was found in a crib at the second scene as well. That baby was untouched.

Authorities believe both the child found at the scene and the unborn child were fathered by Garcia-Ramires.

Garcia-Ramires has been indicted on two charges of capital murder in the deaths.

