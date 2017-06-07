Man in custody after sending officers on chase in stolen police car

SAN ANTONIO - A suspected car thief is in custody Wednesday morning after San Antonio police said the man jumped into one of their cruisers and took off.

They later caught him after a lengthy chase.

Rarely does SAPD engage in police chases but since the suspect was in a stolen police car and even turned on the lights at one point, police had no other choice.

It happened Wednesday morning when an officer was checking out a suspicious person call in the 100 block of Lorenz Road when he saw the suspect.

The man reportedly dropped a bag and ran into a wooded area then doubled back and took off in the officer's SUV.

He took police on a chase that went on for nearly 40 miles. Police said the man took the police cruiser through their north, east, and northwest service areas.

NEW: Here's a closer look at the man who @SATXPolice say stole one of their SUVs from the 100 Lorenz Rd this morning. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/PjFemkfHd0 — Marvin Hurst (@MHurstKENS5) June 7, 2017

The suspect was stopped after police put down a spike strip near Huebner Road and Interstate 10. He crashed into the concrete median on I-10 East near USAA.

Then police said the suspect jumped out of the stolen police vehicle, over the concrete median, and ran across the westbound side of traffic into a shopping plaza on the frontage road of I-10.

That's where he wrestled with police before two officers brought him down. The officers sustained minor injuries.

The suspect, who police said has a criminal history, will be charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, and vehicle theft charges to name a few.

