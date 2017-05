A video showing a man going over the edge of a Topgolf in Fort Worth is going viral. (Photo: Custom)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Thank goodness for nets!

A video showing a man going over the edge of a Topgolf in Fort Worth is going viral.

The man’s nephew shared the video on Twitter. He says his uncle was a little embarrassed, but otherwise not hurt.

