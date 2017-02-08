Man convicted of helping plot Garland attack to be sentenced

Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem also will be sentenced on his conviction for supporting the Islamic State group.

PHOENIX (AP) - Sentencing is set Wednesday for an American-born Muslim convert convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. His attorney has asked for less than six years of prison time.

Authorities say Kareem provided the guns that two friends used to open fire outside the anti-Islam event in suburban Dallas and hosted the two Islamic State followers at his home to discuss the upcoming attack.

His friends, Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, were killed in a police shootout outside the contest.

Kareem denies involvement in the plan to attack the contest.

