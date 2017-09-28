Man charged with possession of child pornography after Dropbox tips off police

AUSTIN, Texas -- Police have arrested a 26-year-old man after determining that he was in possession of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit, Austin police received four online tips from Dropbox, Inc. between May 11 and May 19 reporting over 9,000 images and videos uploaded to an account in their system that contained several files of apparent child pornography.

Investigators were able to determine that the account in question belonged to Patrick James Tye. Officers spoke to Tye, who admitted to viewing and possessing child pornography. Officers found folders in Tye's Dropbox account tiled "12 and down" and "Boys" both of which contained child pornography, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Tye was charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with children under 14-years-old.

