Man charged with hate crime in Victoria mosque fire

Marq Perez (Photo: KHOU)

VICTORIA, Texas - A man has been charged with a hate crime in a fire that destroyed a mosque in Victoria earlier this year.

Marq Perez, 25, is accused of setting the fire that burned the mosque to the ground back in January. Investigators say he burglarized the mosque on Jan. 22 and again on Jan. 28.

Perez could face up to 40 years in prison and up to $750,000 in fines.

