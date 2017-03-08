Man charged in shooting death of pregnant teen

BCSO (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO -- Police have arrested a suspect Tuesday in the shooting death of a pregnant teen Monday afternoon.

Armando Rodrigo Garcia-Ramires, 35, was arrested in connection to the murder of 15-year-old Jennifer Delgado and her unborn child.

Monday, police responded to a home in the 1100 block of Babcock. Officers on scene found Ramires suffering from a gunshot wound and they believe he attempted to take his own life but was not successful.

Police were led to a second location, where they found Delgado gunned down in the Spanish Keys Apartments at in the 1150 block of Babcock. Delgado was dead before police arrived on scene but was transported to a nearby hospital in an attempt to save her unborn child.

Sadly, those efforts were unsuccessful and the baby was pronounced dead as well.

Ramires is charged with capital murder with a one million dollar bond.

