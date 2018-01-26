Man charged after allegedly locking construction worker in apartment unit while naked

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of kidnapping a woman after he allegedly hid inside a unit naked until she arrived and locked her inside.

On Monday, the Austin Police Department received a call from a worker who reported that a victim was on the third floor of a building being constructed and that the suspect was being held down and detained by the construction foreman.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was working on site and was checking the punch list for each unit when she entered one and reportedly found a naked male inside who closed the door, locked it and prevented her from leaving until she "gave him what he wanted."

The suspect, now identified as Andres Diego-Ocampo, 17, allegedly told the victim, "Give me what I want and I won't hurt you," and then proceeded to try and grab ahold of the victim.

The victim said that the suspect was holding a boot in his hand and that he said he didn't want to hurt her unless she didn't do what she wanted, police reported.

The victim reportedly began to scream and run out of the apartment to the balcony but said the suspect pulled her back as she tried to run so she bit his hand and heard a crack that came from her teeth.

Court documents state that the suspect pulled her into a closet in the apartment and closed the door but the victim fought back by attempting to kick him in his testicles. The victim reported she was able to break free and run to the balcony where she began screaming and waved her reflective vest to the construction workers below who came to her aid.

The suspect allegedly attempted to leave the scene but was detained by other employees until police arrived.

The victim reported that she realized she was missing some teeth and found three of them inside the closet where he had allegedly taken her and said that she did not know what he wanted from her.

Diego-Ocampo has been charged with kidnapping and his bond is set at $50,000. According to online records, he was in police custody as of Thursday afternoon.

