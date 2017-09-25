Texas man beaten, robbed while trying to sell phone through 'Offer Up' app

Man robbed during phone sale

SAN ANTONIO -- A man was beaten and robbed after he tried to sell his phone through an app, according to SAPD.

The man reportedly used the app “Offer Up” and agreed to meet the buyers at a McDonalds. Police said when the man met with four men, they forced him into his vehicle and demanded to know where he lived.

They ended up at a convenience store on the city’s south side and the victim was able to escape, but the robbers caught him, according to police.

The victim told officers the robbers pistol-whipped him. He said he got away again and the robbers fired shots, but no one was hit.

Police said the robbers took the victim’s BMW. The car was later recovered at I-35 and Somerset Road.

They are looking for four men in a tan or brown Crown Victoria. When they are caught, police said they will face aggravated robbery charges.

Police said anyone who is trying to buy or sell items should meet up in “safe exchange zones” in the parking lot of SAPD substations across the city.

