Man arrested for breaking into apartment, eating spaghetti, taking a nap

Daniel Powell, 24

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police were called out to the Aspen Heights Apartments in the 1900 block of Ennis Joslin after a tenant reported that an old roommate had broken into her apartment and was asleep in her bed.

24-year-old Daniel Powell was arrested for burglary.

According to police, it was just after midnight Saturday when they were called to the apartment. Powell, who had moved out about three weeks before, had forced his way into the apartment by breaking the balcony window. The victim told officers that Powell went through her apartment, ate her food, moved her purse and took about $100.

Police said the apartment was in disarray and they did notice spaghetti on the end of the bed where the suspect was found sleeping.

Powell was arrested for burglary. Police said he had pills and marijuana in his possession, and also had two municipal court warrants out for his arrest.

