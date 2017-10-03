Man arrested for allegedly attempting to stab 8-year-old with fork

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- A man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to stab an 8-year-old boy with a fork.

Round Rock police said that around 3:52 p.m. on Sept. 30 they were called to a domestic disturbance call at the Old Settler's RV Park in Round Rock. Responding officers found two intoxicated men trying to fight an 8-year-old boy, according to a release from police.

The boy showed officers four scratches on his shoulder that he said came from Jose Lawrence Worth, 39, trying to stab him with a fork. The boy said that he had tried to stop Worth from popping their vehicle tires with the fork when Worth scratched him. His mother said she saw Worth swing at her son, but did not know until afterward that he had been scratched with a fork.

Worth told police that he had not injured the boy and the scratches on his shoulder were from a dog. An officer held the fork up to the wound and said the utensil perfectly matched the scratches.

Worth was arrested and charged with injury to a child. According to online records, he was also charged with resisting arrest. He is being held on bonds totaling $16,000.

