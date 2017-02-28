Man accused of throwing, injuring 4-month-old daughter

Sonny Ozuna

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio – A Boerne man is behind bars accused of causing serious injury to his four-month-old daughter by throwing her in the air.

According to information in an affidavit, Sonny Ozuna, 24, is facing charges of injury to a child – serious bodily injury following an incident that happened Feb. 2.

The girl was brought to an area hospital for what was reported as seizures but medical staff notified police after discovering she had a skull fracture, bilateral brain bleeds, a rib fracture and bruising.

Sonny Ozuna, 24, told investigators that he was the only adult caring for his daughter when the injuries happened.

Two relatives told investigators that a witness had seen the child thrown in the air and saw Ozuna in an angry mood.

A search of the home where the incident happened revealed blood spatter on the wall and ceiling near the child’s crib.

