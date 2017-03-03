Man accused of raping, impregnating 12-year-old girl in 2014 captured

SAN ANTONIO - A man wanted in a 2014 sexual assault of a child was picked up Thursday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Jason Andrew Hall, 33, was wanted for a June 2014 rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to Rosanne Hughes, BCSO spokesperson.

Hughes said as a result of the rape, the girl became impregnated, making the already horrific case even more shocking.

She reportedly carried the child to term.

"This is definitely a dangerous person who victimized a 12-year-old girl," Hughes said. "Thankfully he is off the streets."

According to an arrest warrant, Hall is accused of taking her into his bedroom and forcing himself on the victim when the two were alone.

Hall is also accused of telling the victim that she could not report the incident to her mother.

He was eventually arrested by an officer from the San Antonio Police Department. The officer said Hall was interviewed in May 2016. He had been homeless and staying in shelters or motels.

In the interim, Hall was also reportedly spotted in the company of young girls by people who know him.

SAPD submitted a sample of Hall's DNA, along with DNA from the victim's child.

Hughes attributed the arrest to tips from the public, which she said is crucial in keeping criminals off the street.

