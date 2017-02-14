Man accused of luring girl, 16, into sex trafficking

Steven Sumlin mug shot (PHOTO: BCSO) (Photo: BCSO, Custom)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - A local man was arrested after being accused of luring a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home into sex trafficking.

Steven Sumlin, 39, is accused of pimping the teen out through an escort posting on Craigslist.

He is also accused of advertising the girl on another website, according to an arrest warrant.

The girl later told investigators that she ran away from home in April 2016.

She said Sumlin drove her to different hotels where she would rent a room using a fake driver's license and was paid for sex with "Johns."

The victim also provided a list of places where she had stayed from April to Oct. 2016, according to the warrant.

Sumlin and the victim were spotted at a Gold's Gym location in Live Oak in late January.

According to the warrant, when he was originally questioned near the Gold's Gym where they were seen, Sumlin claimed he was an Uber driver and had only dropped the girl off at the gym.

He was originally released after that traffic stop. However, gym employees told authorities they had seen the girl and Sumlin together "on several occasions."

The girl was rescued and Sumlin was later arrested.

As of Monday night, he was being held in the Bexar County Jail facing charges related to child sex abuse and sex trafficking.

(© 2017 KENS)