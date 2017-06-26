Man charged with attacking man, stealing Yorkie after kidnapping, sexual assault charges

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Emmanuel Grear, the same man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting several women in a southeast Austin apartment, is facing charges for a separate incident that happened the following night in which he allegedly attacked a man and stole his Yorkie.

According to an affidavit for Grear, 20, a man met him and Grear's friend at the CVS pharmacy located on East Riverside Drive the evening of June 17. Grear gave the man his phone number so that the man could later meet up with them and smoke weed with them. As planned, the man arrived at an apartment complex located off of East Oltorf Street at around 10 p.m. to meet them.

When Grear and his friend met with the man, the man told police that they spoke for a few minutes before the friend "sucker-punched him in the face." Grear and the friend then allegedly began kicking the victim in the ribs and stomach. The suspects allegedly told the victim they would shoot him if he approached them and began searching through his car. The alleged victim told police they stole his Teacup Yorkie named "Blue" and $200 worth of cash from his glove compartment.

The victim told police that after they ran away, the victim called Grear's phone. He asked Gerar what happened to his dog, and Grear allegedly said he threw the dog in the woods as he was running from the area.

This allegedly happened on June 17, the day after five women accused him and three others of kidnapping them and raping some of them. The name and date of birth in the affidavit for that incident as well as the incident that happened the following day match.

According to online records with the Travis County Jail, Grear is currently in custody on six charges with a bond totaling $525,000.

