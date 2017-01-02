Man, 83, murdered inside Dallas home; 80-year-old woman injured

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

DALLAS -- A 83-year-old man was found murdered inside a South Dallas home Sunday, and a 80-year-old woman was seriously injured.

At about 11:30 a.m., officers were called to 1614 E. Redbird Lane for a welfare check. They found Choyce Moon dead from homicidal violence.

Mae Moon was found with injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information on this crime, call DPD at (214) 671-3661.

