Son arrested for killing elderly dad, injuring mom

Donald Moon (DPD)

DALLAS -- A man has been arrested for the New Year's Day murder of his 83-year-old father and for injuring his 80-year-old mother.

Choyce Moon, 83, was found murdered inside his South Dallas home on Redbird Lane Sunday morning, and his 80-year-old wife Mae Francis Moon was seriously injured.

Their son Donald Moon, 55, was arrested Jan. 4 near downtown Dallas. He has a lengthy criminal record, mainly with charges of family violence. He was released in March from state prison after serving time for a conviction.

Moon confessed to killing his parents when speaking with police. He's been charged with murder and aggravated assault. His combined bail is $600,000.

