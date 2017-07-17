Mala Luna returns to San Antonio! Lil Wayne, Future headlining

SAN ANTONIO-- Event organizers for the widely successful 2016 Mala Luna festival have announced that they will be bringing the music festival back to San Antonio with another hard-hitting list of headliners and a new location.

Popular Hip Hop artists Future, Lil Wane, Wiz Khalifa and Migos are among the list of headliners for the October music festival. The event will also bring some top-tier EDM talent in Afrojack, Carnage and Borgore.

The 2017 event will be held at Nelson Wolff Stadium. Event organizers said they were forced to relocate after selling out the original space in 2016 with 30,000 attendees over two days

