Rappellers descend down 38-story building for ‘Make-A-Wish'

The view from the top of the W Austin. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Make-A-Wish Central & South Texas is taking wish granting to new heights during the 7th annual Over The Edge event, the non-profit organization’s signature fundraiser that gives individuals the opportunity to rappel down a 38-story building.

The event, presented by IBC Bank, is taking place on June 10 and June 11 at W Austin located at 200 Lavaca Street.

Austin Over The Edge provides an opportunity to summon your courage and face your fears, while making a difference for the kids who bravely face their own challenges that come with a life-threatening illness.

Go here to register and create your own personal fundraising page. The first 200 people to reach a goal of $2,000 secured their spot at the top! Rappel on your own, or create a team! No experience is needed as a team of experts will be there assisting you during your 478-foot ascent.

Join us and meet the brave kids of Make-A-Wish. They’ll be there cheering you on and motivating you every step of the way!

Go here to learn more about Make-A-Wish.

