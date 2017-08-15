Lumberton High School football player faces long recovery following brain injury

GALVESTON - The extent of a 15-year-old Lumberton High School football player's injuries have not been made public until now.

Juan Trevino, Jr., suffered from a severe traumatic head injury while practicing with the Lumberton football team last Friday, August, 11, 2017, according to his family.

Trevino's family tells 12News he will have a long road to recovery and they will be spending quite some time at his side at the Jeenie Sealy Hospital in Galveston.

HELP | GoFundMe account for Trevino

Trevino, who wears number 55, was practicing with the Raiders when he collapsed and paramedics were called to the field.

He was life flighted to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston where immediately underwent brain surgery.

"Every day is a little bit of progress in a different way. He hasn't opened his eyes yet but that's what we're waiting for him to do," said Trevino's aunt, Alicia Yokubaitis.

"When certain people talk to him, he squeezes their hand. We've had an outpour of support of family and friends, we welcome all of the prayers, slowly but surely he's showing progress every day," Yokubaitis said.

His family says they are thankful for the good thoughts and prayers and are grateful that the community is coming together after Trevino's unexpected injury.

© 2017 KBMT-TV