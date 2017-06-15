KHOU
Texas police station tweets wise advice on texting and driving

Kris Kirst, KYTX 2:14 PM. CDT June 15, 2017

LONGVIEW - The Longview Police Department tweeted a photo to demonstrate the dangers of texting and driving.

Thankfully, no one was injured in this one-vehicle wreck.

Gov. Gregg Abbott recently signed a House Bill 62 into law making texting and driving illegal in Texas. Under this law, which becomes effective Sept. 1, first-time offenders will be fined  up to $99, and repeat offenders could face up to a $200 fine.

 

