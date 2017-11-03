'Longmire' star Lou Diamond Phillips arrested in Texas on DWI

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, best known for his role in La Bamba and TV's Longmire, is in jail Friday after being arrested in Portland, Texas, on a DWI.
Phillips, a Flour Bluff High School graduate, was scheduled to be the guest speaker for the "Voices of South Texas – Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive" kick-off on Friday at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.
Portland police arrested him early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
As of about 8 a.m. he was still being booked in at the San Patricio County Jail in nearby Sinton. He will go before a judge to have his bail set sometime later Friday, jail officials said.
It's unclear whether Phillips, 55, will still make the planned appearance in Corpus Christi.
