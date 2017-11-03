KHOU
'Longmire' star Lou Diamond Phillips arrested in Texas on DWI

Monica Lopez, Corpus Christi , KHOU 8:53 AM. CDT November 03, 2017

Actor Lou Diamond Phillips, best known for his role in La Bamba and TV's Longmire, is in jail Friday after being arrested in Portland, Texas, on a DWI.

Phillips, a Flour Bluff High School graduate, was scheduled to be the guest speaker for the "Voices of South Texas – Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive" kick-off on Friday at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.

Portland police arrested him early Friday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. 

As of about 8 a.m. he was still being booked in at the San Patricio County Jail in nearby Sinton. He will go before a judge to have his bail set sometime later Friday, jail officials said.

It's unclear whether Phillips, 55, will still make the planned appearance in Corpus Christi.

