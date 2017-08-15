Lockheed to hire up to 1,000 people at another Texas job fair this month

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21, 2017: A logo of Lockheed Martin is seen on a Lockheed Martin LM-100J displayed during the 52nd International Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget Airport on June 21, 2017, in Paris, France. (Photo: Yuriko Nakao, Custom)

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Lockheed Martin is looking for another 1,000 people to help build the F-35 at its Fort Worth plant.

The company will hold its third job fair this summer on Aug. 29, specifically seeking to hire aircraft mechanics, structural assemblers, electrical assemblers and “low observable material coaters,” who apply stealth material to the jets. Job seekers are being asked to pre-register for the event which will be held at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel.

“We are shooting to have about 2,000 that would be registered for the event,” said Lockheed Martin spokesman Ken Ross. “We’re not quite there yet. We think there is interest out there.”

Ross said the company plans to offer letters of intent to between 800 to 1,000 people that day.

Those who are offered a letter of intent for a manufacturing position at the job fair will still have to take a written test and pass a standard background check and drug screen. If they pass the written test, they will then get a start date to work on Lockheed’s manufacturing line, Ross said.

Applicants being hired for the production line will make between $44,000 and $77,000 a year, depending on their experience level, and add to a growing level of factory jobs in Tarrant County.



