Austin students planning walk-out during inauguration

AUSTIN - Some students at McCallum High School are planning a walk-out in protest of the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

According to a flyer for the walk-out, the students will get up at 3 p.m. at the beginning of their fourth-period class and say that they are walking out "to protest Trump's proposed policies, his cabinet picks, and his unprecedented manipulative behavior as president-elect." The flyer tells students to then invite others to march with them at the Capitol.

After exiting the building, the students will then meet in the band parking lot and take buses to meet with other schools and organizations to march at the Capitol. Students who can't afford a bus pass will be helped by other students, the flyer says.

"The idea behind this protest is that we cannot go on with our everyday lives, ignoring the political realities of our nation," the flyer says. "We must abandon our 'business as usual' attitude and go out to protest. President-elect Donald Trump poses a real threat to our nation, both as an incompetent leader and as a deeply immoral man. His sexist, racist, xenophobic, and generally hateful attitude is unacceptable. We must demonstrate our discontent."

School district spokesman Jacob Barrett told the Austin American-Statesman that district officials are aware of possible walkouts and will not prevent them, but "highly discourages it."

Any student who walks out will receive an unexcused absence, the Statesman said.

