San Antonians dress in white to support the fight against blood cancer

SAN ANTONOI - San Antonio dressed in all white to show their support for fighting cancer.

Karlos with a K hosted a White Party for Woman of the Year candidate Erin Von Borg Eaton, a cancer survivor who is raising money for the next five weeks to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The Man & Woman of the Year (MWOY) campaign is 10-week fundraising competition in communities across the U.S.

Sunday's benefit included performers and a fashion show from local retailer “Bonita Natural.”

