SAN ANTONIO - The owner of Rockafellas Barber Shop on the northwest side is offering free haircuts to any law enforcement officer or first responder this weekend.

Owner Rico Rodriguez planned the weekend in honor of firefighter Scott Deem and SAPD officer Benjamin Marconi, who both died in the line of duty, but in light of this week's tragic shooting that claimed the life of SAPD officer Miguel Moreno, he says it's an important reminder of the risks these men and women take everyday to protect the community.

Rodriguez served time in prison and says that he's turned his life around. He believes that, for him, law enforcement officers were a big part of that.

"We compare notes and, where I've come from, the streets of Philadelphia, the streets of Texas, and you can always change. There's always a chance for you to turn your life around and do something positive," Rodriguez said.

Rockafellas Barber Shop is located at 1733 Babcock Road.

Rodriguez will be continuing to give free haircuts Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can call to book your appointment by calling 210-782-5188 or just walk in.

