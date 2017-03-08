K9 cop 'Lobos' finds $88,000 during traffic stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, TEXAS - Sgt. Randy Thumann and his K9 partner Lobos discovered $88,000 during a traffic stop, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

On Monday, March 6, Thumann stopped a Dodge pickup truck traveling on I-10 near mile-marker 658 for a traffic violation. The sheriff's office said the driver gave Thumann an unreasonable story for travel and was off route. The driver would not give Thumann consent to search the vehicle so Thumann had Lobos conduct an exterior sweep of the truck.

Lobos indicated to Thumann that there were illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Once inside, Lobos alerted Thumann to a backpack on the rear floor. Thumann found large bundles of cash inside the backpack. The cash was later counted and totaled $88,000.

The driver of the truck, 48-year-old David Sanchez of Falfurrias, said the money did not belong to him. Sanchez was booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center for felony money laundering.

