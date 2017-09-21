Listen to George Strait's awesome performance with Chris Stapleton for Harvey relief

George Strait & Chris Stapleton "When Did You Stop Loving Me" (Photo: 'Rebuild Texas Fund'/YouTube)

HOUSTON -- George Strait will join Governor Greg Abbott for a meet-and-greet Thursday for the community of Rockport, according to the Governor's Office.

Thursday's event will get started at 10 a.m. Thursday at ACE Hardware.

It has been a little over a week since Strait sold out the Majestic Theater in San Antonio to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The show sold out in just 20 minutes. If you weren't able to attend (or watch the televised part of it) you missed out on an epic collaboration between Strait and Chris Stapleton. Thankfully, you can watch it online:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riOoaIdfvwY

