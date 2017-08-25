KHOU
LIST: Emergency and disaster resources

KHOU 4:19 PM. CDT August 25, 2017

HOUSTON - As Harvey continues to move toward the Texas coast, emergency officials are warning Texans to prepare for the storm. Below are some emergency contacts that may come in handy over the next few days.  

Harris County  

City of Houston Department of Public Works and Engineering

Phone: 832-395-2500

Facebook: @HoustonPWE

Website: https://www.publicworks.houstontx.gov/

 

Houston Emergency Management

Phone: 713- 884-4500

Facebook: @HoustonOEM

Website:http://houstontx.gov/oem/index.html

 

Harris County Emergency Management

Phone: 713-884-4500 

Facebook: @ReadyHarris

 

Website: http://www.readyharris.org/

 

 

Matagorda County 

 

Matagorda County Emergency Management

Phone: 979-318-7202

Facebook: @MatagordaLEPC

Website: http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/default.aspx?Matagorda_County/Welcome

 

Wharton County 

Wharton County Office of Emergency

Phone: 979- 532-1123

Facebook: Wharton County Office of Emergency

Website: http://www.cityofwharton.com/page/em_home

 

Galveston County

Galveston County Office of Emergency Management

Phone: 281-309-5002

Facebook: @GalvestonOEM

Website: http://www.galvestontx.gov/154/Office-of-Emergency-Management

 

Public Works Galveston 

Phone: 409- 797-3630

Website: http://www.galvestontx.gov/167/Public-Works

 

Texas City Emergency Management

Phone: 409- 643-5707

Facebook: @CityofTexasCity 

Website: http://www.texas-city-tx.org/page/emer.home

 

Corpus Christi

Emergency Operations Center City of Corpus Christi

Phone: (361) 826-4636

 

Calhoun County Emergency Management

Phone: (361) 553-4400

Facebook: Calhoun County EMS

Website: http://www.calhouncotx.org/emgmt.html

 

National Weather Center

Facebook: @NWSHouston

Website: http://www.weather.gov/

 

National Hurricane Center

Facebook: @NWSNHC

Website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

 

American Red Cross 

Phone: 713 526-8300

Facebook: @RedCrossHouston 

Website: http://www.redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast

 

