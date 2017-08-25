LIST: Emergency and disaster resources

HOUSTON - As Harvey continues to move toward the Texas coast, emergency officials are warning Texans to prepare for the storm. Below are some emergency contacts that may come in handy over the next few days.
Harris County
City of Houston Department of Public Works and Engineering
Phone: 832-395-2500
Facebook: @HoustonPWE
Website: https://www.publicworks.houstontx.gov/
Houston Emergency Management
Phone: 713- 884-4500
Facebook: @HoustonOEM
Website:http://houstontx.gov/oem/index.html
Harris County Emergency Management
Phone: 713-884-4500
Facebook: @ReadyHarris
Website: http://www.readyharris.org/
Matagorda County
Matagorda County Emergency Management
Phone: 979-318-7202
Facebook: @MatagordaLEPC
Website: http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/default.aspx?Matagorda_County/Welcome
Wharton County
Wharton County Office of Emergency
Phone: 979- 532-1123
Facebook: Wharton County Office of Emergency
Website: http://www.cityofwharton.com/page/em_home
Galveston County
Galveston County Office of Emergency Management
Phone: 281-309-5002
Facebook: @GalvestonOEM
Website: http://www.galvestontx.gov/154/Office-of-Emergency-Management
Public Works Galveston
Phone: 409- 797-3630
Website: http://www.galvestontx.gov/167/Public-Works
Texas City Emergency Management
Phone: 409- 643-5707
Facebook: @CityofTexasCity
Website: http://www.texas-city-tx.org/page/emer.home
Corpus Christi
Emergency Operations Center City of Corpus Christi
Phone: (361) 826-4636
Calhoun County Emergency Management
Phone: (361) 553-4400
Facebook: Calhoun County EMS
Website: http://www.calhouncotx.org/emgmt.html
National Weather Center
Facebook: @NWSHouston
Website: http://www.weather.gov/
National Hurricane Center
Facebook: @NWSNHC
Website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/
American Red Cross
Phone: 713 526-8300
Facebook: @RedCrossHouston
Website: http://www.redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast
