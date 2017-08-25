LIST: Emergency and disaster resources

HOUSTON - As Harvey continues to move toward the Texas coast, emergency officials are warning Texans to prepare for the storm. Below are some emergency contacts that may come in handy over the next few days.

Harris County

City of Houston Department of Public Works and Engineering

Phone: 832-395-2500

Facebook: @HoustonPWE

Website: https://www.publicworks.houstontx.gov/

Houston Emergency Management

Phone: 713- 884-4500

Facebook: @HoustonOEM

Website:http://houstontx.gov/oem/index.html

Harris County Emergency Management

Phone: 713-884-4500

Facebook: @ReadyHarris

Website: http://www.readyharris.org/

Matagorda County

Matagorda County Emergency Management

Phone: 979-318-7202

Facebook: @MatagordaLEPC

Website: http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/default.aspx?Matagorda_County/Welcome

Wharton County

Wharton County Office of Emergency

Phone: 979- 532-1123

Facebook: Wharton County Office of Emergency

Website: http://www.cityofwharton.com/page/em_home

Galveston County

Galveston County Office of Emergency Management

Phone: 281-309-5002

Facebook: @GalvestonOEM

Website: http://www.galvestontx.gov/154/Office-of-Emergency-Management

Public Works Galveston

Phone: 409- 797-3630

Website: http://www.galvestontx.gov/167/Public-Works

Texas City Emergency Management

Phone: 409- 643-5707

Facebook: @CityofTexasCity

Website: http://www.texas-city-tx.org/page/emer.home

Corpus Christi

Emergency Operations Center City of Corpus Christi

Phone: (361) 826-4636

Calhoun County Emergency Management

Phone: (361) 553-4400

Facebook: Calhoun County EMS

Website: http://www.calhouncotx.org/emgmt.html

National Weather Center

Facebook: @NWSHouston

Website: http://www.weather.gov/

National Hurricane Center

Facebook: @NWSNHC

Website: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov/

American Red Cross

Phone: 713 526-8300

Facebook: @RedCrossHouston

Website: http://www.redcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast

