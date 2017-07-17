Lightning strikes Wylie man's truck

WYLIE, Texas -- Anthony Rubalcava of Wylie rarely works on Saturdays.

The company he works for was doing a concrete job in Nevada. He had just gotten to the job site when his truck was hit by lightning.

"I saw a big flash and a big bang...it was pretty loud," Anthony said.

Lightning had struck the antenna on his Ford F-250 Lariat. The antenna sits only about 8 feet up.

"We got a call for a vehicle fire," said Amy Cortez of the Nevada Fire Department.

Cortez says when firefighters arrived it was a small fire. By that time Anthony saw the smoke and small fire and rushed out of his truck and into a co-workers truck.

The fire department says it gets one to two lightning calls a year involving houses. But lightning strikes to cars and trucks happen rarely, if ever.

The damage can be really seen on the passenger side. The path of the charge is very evident: from the antenna down through the side panel. It scorched everything in its path.

"I guess in a way I feel blessed that it didn't hit my side because I might not be standing here right now," Anthony said.

If you can believe it this is the second time the vehicle he's been riding in has been hit by lightning. The other time it happened when he was with the Coast Guard.

The fire department tells us Anthony is lucky he wasn't touching anything metal at the same time. "That current could have gone through him and it could have been a totally different call that we got to," said Cortez.

Now Anthony has to work with insurance to figure out the next steps. He can only imagine the truck is a total loss. Considering all that has happened he's just thankful he was unharmed.

© 2017 WFAA-TV