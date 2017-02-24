LGBTQ community hosts dance party to protest 'bathroom bill'

Protesters from LGBTQ hold dance party outside Governor's mansion in Austin, Texas. (Photo: Jason Puckett)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Hundreds of people from the LGBTQ community gathered outside the Governor's mansion in downtown Austin Thursday night to protest the proposed "bathroom bill" and other legislation they believe stifles gay rights.

Dressed in colorful outfits and waving signs like "ugh seriously" and "boy bye", protesters also set out to "celebrate a queer identity that is intersectional and trans-inclusive," according to their Facebook post.

An organizer told the Austin-American Statesman that they were inspired by a similar event held at Mike Pence's house in Washinton D.C. on Jan. 18.

(© 2017 KVUE)