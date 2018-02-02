LGBT advocates urge Amazon not to choose Austin, other cities on list

Austin skyline including Lady Bird Lake (Photo: CultureMap)

AUSTIN - A group of LGBT advocates launched the “No Gay? Now Way!” campaign on Thursday.

The campaign shows 11 “anti-LGBT” locations in nine different states on Amazon’s list for potential homes for the second headquarters.

Those with the campaign call the cities “anti-LGBT” because they are in states that don’t have anti-gay discrimination laws.

Those with the campaign are asking Amazon to select a market that is inclusive to all employees and customers.

“It is stunning that Amazon would consider locating headquarters two and tens of thousands of employees in a state that doesn't protect LGBT employees or customers,” said Conor Gaughan, a spokesperson for the “No Gay? No Way!” campaign. “In one breath Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is celebrating Amazon’s dedication to diversity and equality at gala dinners, and in the next he is considering a major investment in a city or state where an LGBT employee can be fired or denied housing just for being who they are.”

A LGBT advocate in Austin said, while the state does need to put laws in place, the company should not count Austin out.

“Texas, as a whole, doesn't have full LGBTQ workplace protections, but companies do,” explained Meghan Stabler. “So you already have companies … that have full protections for LGBTQ people, and Austin as a city is probably one of the most diverse cities you'll ever find in the state of Texas, or even in the south."

Stabler said she thinks people should be encouraging inclusive companies to come to areas like Austin.

"I think it's important that we have a strong workforce, and we have employers that are willing to bring their jobs to Texas,” said Meghan Stabler. “And through our workplace and through our advocacy, we can also change policy. I'd rather have a company here that is advocating for full rights for LGBT people than not. Let's be the oasis of success versus an outlier of nothing."

She also said Austin scored 100, the highest a city could score, on the Municipal Equality Index in 2017.

© 2018 KVUE-TV