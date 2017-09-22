Lee Park in Dallas will again be Oak Lawn Park (for now)

DALLAS -- A Dallas Parks and Recreation Department board has voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee Park back to its original name, Oak Lawn Park, for now.

Removing signage for Lee Park will cost the city about $40,000, the board says. Oak Lawn Park will be the placeholder name, but a different permanent name is possible at anytime.

The name change comes after the Dallas City Council voted to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the park earlier this month.

The fate of other Confederate monuments, parks, and street names will be decided by a task force created by Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings after protests across the nation have called for removing what some people call symbols of racism that were erected after the Civil War.

