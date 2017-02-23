Lawyer spends all night trying to free ICE detainee with brain tumor

Chris Hamilton speaks with police

ALVARADO, Texas -- The national spotlight is on North Texas and an ICE detainee with a brain tumor.

Attorney Chris Hamilton was up all hours of the night trying to get his client help. He says she needs immediate medical care after being diagnosed at Huguley Hospital in Burleson before she was returned to Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado.

Hamilton says she's in pain and suffering, but was denied medical attention and the right to see her attorney. He was at the center late Wednesday night and says police threatened to arrest him, saying the facility is private property.

Hamilton says his client, who hasn't been named, is a refugee and needs help now.

"She is in a life-threatening situation," he said. "I am not going to heave here and come back and find my client dead. That's not acceptable to me, and violates my rights as a lawyer, she has a constitutional right to counsel, we live in the United States of America, and what they are doing is violating the U.S. Constitution."

The Hill reports that Hamilton's client is from El Salvador and hasn't been in contact with her family. She's been in the detention center since 2015.

Amnesty International has called Hamilton to assist in the case. He told us he would be back in the morning.

