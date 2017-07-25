Lawmakers want to name Texas checkpoint after fallen Border Patrol agent

Lawmakers want to name the Sarita checkpoint after Agent Javier Vega Jr. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

HARLINGEN, Texas (CBS/KGBT) -- Federal lawmakers want to name the Sarita checkpoint after a fallen Border Patrol agent.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul and U.S. Rep. John Carter announced Monday that they support legislation to name the Sarita checkpoint after Agent Javier Vega Jr.

Vega served in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Border Patrol, which assigned him to the Kingsville Station. Vega often worked at the Sarita checkpoint with his K-9, Goldie.

On Aug. 3, 2014, gunmen attempted to rob Vega and his family during a fishing trip near Raymondville. Vega fought back and the gunmen killed him.

Investigators later determined that both men involved in the robbery weren't legally present in the United States.

After pressure from the National Border Patrol Council and federal lawmakers, U.S. Customs and Border Protection classified Vega's death as a line of duty fatality.

Lawmakers now want to honor Vega by naming the checkpoint after him.

“Our nation was blessed to have such a dedicated public servant in Agent Vega,” Cornyn said in a statement. “Even when not in uniform, Agent Vega exemplified the selflessness and devotion to public safety that makes an extraordinary agent, and this will help honor his service and sacrifice.”

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.