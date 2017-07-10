Lake Charles deputies searching for work release inmate

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Jonathan Ashcraft, a work release inmate in Lake Charles walked away from his place of employment at a fast food restaurant on Nelson Road at approximately 10:00p.m Saturday.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Ashcraft.

Ashcraft was housed at Beauregard Sheriff’s Office Southwest Transitional work release program, located at the former Phelps Correctional Center.

He was last seen in the area of Country Club road and Nelson road in Lake Charles at approximately 3:00p.m on Sunday.

He is a white male, 29-years-old, 5’11”, 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black sweatpants with a red stripe.

Ashcraft’s description is slightly different than the picture that is shown. His hair is brown at this time and no longer has facial hair.

Anyone that has seen Ashcraft or his information about his whereabouts, please call the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is assisting the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3605.

