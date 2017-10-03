Las Vegas shooting sparks gun control debate

SAN ANTONIO - Senator Jose Menendez is calling for sensible gun laws following the massacre in Las Vegas that left more than 50 people dead and more than 500 injured after a shooter opened fire at a country festival from a hotel window above.

Menendez said he’s been vocal on the issues in the past and the recent massacre is just another reason why action needs to be taken now.

Police recovered 23 guns from Stephen Paddock’s hotel room and another 19 guns were found at his Nevada home, according to CNN.

“When do we just sort of wake up and say you know what we have a right to bear arms but some arms were meant for war,” Menendez said.

Democrat Representative Joaquin Castro called on Congress to take action and address the epidemic of gun violence across the nation.

He released the following statement:

“For example, there’s bipartisan legislation that would require comprehensive background checks for all commercial gun sales. This would help stop criminals and domestic abusers from getting their hands on firearms. We also need to block harmful proposals, like legislation in the House that would make it easier to buy gun silencers. Earlier this year, President Trump signed a bill that rolls back regulations intended to prevent the dangerously mentally ill from buying guns. We should be tightening, not loosening, restrictions on people prone to inflict violence on others.”

Many people also took to social media to voice their opinions including people on the other side of the debate. Shawn Marshall posted on Facebook:

“Guns are not the problem…he attacked a gun free zone. Criminals do not follow the law.”

We reached out to Republican Congressman Will Hurd but he did not comment on the matter.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sander said now is the time for the country to unite and a policy debate is premature.

"I think we need to remember the only one person with blood on their hands is the shooter," Sander said.

Many people are vocalizing their opinion on gun control including Caleb Keeter with the Josh Abbott Band. The band was at the country festival in Las Vegas when the shots rang out.

Keeter said he was a proponent of the second amendment until Sunday night.

He tweeted:

"We need gun control RIGHT. NOW," he said. "My biggest regret is that I stubbornly didn't realize it until my brothers on the road and myself were threatened by it."

On Monday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted “We pray for the lost. Then we must act,” after the massacre in Las Vegas, but when we reached out for clarity on what kinds of actions were needed he didn’t comment.

© 2017 KENS-TV