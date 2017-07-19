Large fire destroys boats at Lake Texoma marina

(Photo: KXII)

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -- Crews are responding Wednesday to a fire at Highport Marina on Lake Texoma in Pottsboro.

Witnesses said maintenance worker was working on a boat when it caught fire.

He had minor burns to his arms and was checked out by a nurse at the scene. It is still unclear if anyone was seriously injured.

Facebook video: Raw video of marina fire

Several boats have been destroyed.

Thick, black smoke can be seen for several miles.

Several boats are on fire at "U Dock" at Highport Marina, and emergency crews have responded.

No information is available on what started the fire.

