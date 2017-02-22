Landowner warns about government taking over private land for border wall

EL CALABOZ, Texas -- President Donald Trump issued two memorandums on border security, including orders to begin the planning phase of a border wall. It’s a process one property owner is quite familiar with.

Dr. Eloisa Tamez lives on a three-acre property located a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s land that’s been passed down her family for generations.

“The government has incarcerated me, because I’m barred from moving freely in my land,” Tamez said.

Almost 10 years ago, after congress approved the Secure Fence Act of 2006, Dr. Tamez says that she was contacted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to survey her land for construction of the border fence.

“I decided right away, and the answer was no,” she recalled.

An answer the former Army nurse and current UT-RGV nursing professor repeated during the course of several months.

She didn’t want the government on her land, but she knew that they would eventually want to purchase it. Ultimately, she was given no other choice.

“And so they had told me that if I don’t sign it that, more than likely, I would be sued. And I was,” she said.

Through the law of eminent domain, the federal government sued Tamez and dozens of others resisting calls to give up their property.

Eleven years after then-President George W. Bush signed the Secure Fence Act into law, the issue is resurfacing as the government, once again, begins to survey private land for a border wall.

Tamez agrees with President Trump’s efforts to secure the border. However...

“What I don’t agree with is to give up my land for that to happen,” she said. “I served my veterans. I served my country. I live in the land of the free. But I can’t move freely in my own land.”

Tamez eventually counter-sued, arguing that “equal protection” protects wealthy landowners and that they didn’t have to give up their land. But the lawsuit was dismissed by the judge, she said.

The feds ended up taking part of her land: about a quarter-of-an-acre of her three-acre property.

The government paid Tamez $56,000 for that strip.

The land grab by the government is a sensitive issue, especially in Texas. Roughly 700 of the nearly 2,000 miles of southern border has fencing. Most of the gaps are on the Texas border where land is privately owned. Buying that property could quickly raise the cost to build the wall, which new estimates now place at $20 billion.

Tamez is now warning those landowners of what the government can legally do to get their job done.



“It’s very depressing for me to end my years knowing that I will be incarcerated in my own country.”

