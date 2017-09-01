Lancaster students write letters of encouragement to flood victims

LANCASTER, Texas – Students at Rosa Parks Millbrook Elementary School have been closely watching coverage of the flooding and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.



The children have been discussing the impact on the families and communities in the greater Houston area who lived through the storm.

This week, children across the third and fifth grade classes have been putting their thoughts on paper. They are writing special and encouraging letters to Houstonians.

“I have faith in you,” one student wrote as she began her letter.

The letter writing project was encouraged and supported by staff and administrators at the campus.

“I am praying for you every night,” another student wrote. “Also you are not alone.”

The students say they want the flood victims to know their hearts, prayers, and concerns are with the victims.

“We want to support you in any type of way,” a fifth grader added to her letter.

The letters are genuine thoughts flowing from the children’s young minds on to paper.

“We’re all here in spirit,” one young man expressed.

Many of the students have loved ones who lived through and escaped the flooding in the Houston area. Some of them say their families are still waiting on updates from friends.

“You are going to be ok, and you will make it out of this problem,” another child wrote.

Rosa Parks Millbrook Elementary School administrators say the letters will be added to lunch boxes a community chef plans to deliver to Houston area flood victims this Saturday.



"You all helped us when we were destroyed by the tornado. So it’s our turn to do the same thing. God protects everyone all the time," fifth grader A’Mariyah Combs said.

The students say they are doing all they can with what they can.

"It’s really hard to find ways to help people with no money, but trust me, I’ll do it," Alexis Evans said.

Some letters have personalized touches with pictures and art.

“I pray that you will be safe,” one letter closed.

The students and their school community said they just want those who have weathered the storm to know they are in someone’s thoughts.

“I just want them to know that they are not alone and Lancaster, Texas really supports them," Evans added.

