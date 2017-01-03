Lake LBJ, Lake Austin property owners to benefit from lowering of lakes

USA, Texas, Lake Austin, Sun setting over water (Photo: Eric Pohl, Getty Images)

TEXAS - If you own any lakeside properties near Lake Lyndon B. Johnson or Lake Austin, you might want to start thinking about doing repairs and maintenance work.

Starting Monday, the water levels at both lakes will be lowered for about six weeks, giving property owners a chance to maintain their docks, retaining walls and other shoreline property. Officials said the lower water levels will also help with curbing aquatic vegetation, which can be a nuisance.

Lake LBJ will be lowered by about 4 feet until Feb. 13. The Lower Colorado River Authority will also lower Lake Austin by about 10 feet during that same time period.

For property owners on Lake Austin, this may be the last opportunity for repairs for the next several years due to an upcoming LCRA project on the floodgates at the Tom Miller Dam, officials said.